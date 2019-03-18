Lincolnshire’s Red Arrows help inspire students to ‘Aim for the Sky’

College students rubbed shoulders with members of the famous Red Arrows as part of a pioneering education and aviation partnership.

Flight lieutenants Gregor Ogston and Adam Youle, of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team based out of RAF Scampton, met students taking part in the ‘Aim for the Sky’ project at Trent Valley Gliding Club, near Gainsborough.

Red 4 chats with North Lindsey College students about their gliding experiences as part of the Aim for the Sky short course in aviation at Trent Valley Gliding Club.

‘Aim for the Sky’ will see 208 students from North Lindsey College experience training flights as glider pilots under instruction, take part in briefings about the theory of flight, meteorology and navigation, and get involved with airfield operations.

Flt Lt Ogston, a former Harrier and Typhoon pilot who joins the Red Arrows for the 2019 season as Red 4, said: “I feel privileged to be visiting Trent Valley Gliding Club to be able to inspire the next generation in the same way.”

Flt Lt Youle, who is a gliding instructor on his days off from working as operations officer with the Red Arrows, added: “Gliding provides opportunities for developing technical skills but also team working, communication and leadership, with many young people involved in the sport going on to a career in flying, engineering or other professional role within aviation and aerospace.”

The ‘Aim for the Sky’ programme is aimed at raising aspirations and enabling students to experience aviation from the perspective of pilot, ground crew, technicians and operations, realising the potential of individuals to succeed in an industry discounted by many as impossible.

Pete Stratten, Chief Executive Officer of the British Gliding Association, said: “Gliding is an accessible sport for all and projects like this are a great way of inspiring young people through aviation experiences.”