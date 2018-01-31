Hotel help to boost enterprise at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

From fundraising to supporting enterprise Mount Pleasant Hotel have been a great partner to Doncaster Deaf Trust and Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD) for almost two years.

The Doncaster hotel chose Doncaster Deaf Trust as their charity in 2017 raising £1500 for the Trust and encouraging enterprise by providing students with a stall at their popular Christmas Fair.

Debbie Cantwell, from Mount Pleasant said: “We’ve worked with the team at Doncaster Deaf Trust since February 2016 when we were planning our first Christmas Fair. I heard about the reindeer that the students at the college had been making and selling and so I offered the students a complimentary stand which proved to be a great success. The students returned for the 2017 fair and once again raised a good amount of money.

“We are really pleased to be working with the Trust and the College to support the work they are doing. We’ve been to visit their site and had a tour around the faculties. We were also very proud to make a donation to the Big Give to kick start their fundraising for the new care home.”

Students from CSCD have also made cheese boards and canapes platters which they sold to Mount Pleasant for use at the hotel.

Stacey Betts from CSCD said: “The team at Mount Pleasant Hotel have been extremely supportive of the Trust and College and we are very grateful for the support that they continue to give us. Support for us is not just about monetary donations but providing the opportunity for our students to experience a busy sales environment in the Christmas Fair and purchasing items that they have made for use in the hotel has been a real boost for them.

“The hotel have also taken one of our students on a work placement two days a week and that is proving to be really successful.”

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust and CSCD visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk