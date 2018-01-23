Doncaster student wins place at prestigious US university

A Doncaster student has won a prestigious place at an American university.

Florence Gill, aged 17, who is completing her A-Levels at Campsmount Academy, has won a place and a financial aid package to study at Bennington College after participating in the Sutton Trust US Programme, run in partnership with the US-UK Fulbright Commission.

Florence will take up her studies in Vermont this autumn.

Last year, she was one of 150 students selected for the programme, which included a summer school in the US at either Yale University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

They competed with over 1,000 applicants to win a place on the programme and spent a week living on campus and visiting many other US universities.

The students benefited from residential activities and received an intensive programme of support, delivered by the US-UK Fulbright Commission over several months before and after their US visit, which covered admission tests, college choices and the application process.

The aim of the Sutton Trust US Programme is to encourage academically talented British students from low and moderate income homes to consider studying at American universities.

Florence said: “Since realising the US system suited what I value in my education, I’ve had a burning desire to go to America.

“The liberal arts colleges are what particularly attracted me, and Bennington College was at the forefront of these as its ‘plan’ would allow me the freedom to pursue my own interests.

“When I realised I had been accepted I was ecstatic; not only had I received an amazing financial aid offer but I’d achieved my dream of two years.

“Before I heard about Sutton Trust I intended to apply to American Institutions but it was only when I attended their first residential I thought this was a possibility.”

For more information on the scheme visit www.suttontrust.com.