College spa therapy students get some inspiration from one of their own

A former beauty therapy student from West Nottinghamshire College has visited current learners and given them an insight into the holistic side of the industry.

Louise Summerscales, who completed the holistic therapies diploma in 2012, returned to the college last month to assess a practical-led session which involved students giving her a professional detox body wrap.

Former student Louise Summerscales with current spa therapy students at West Nottinghamshire College, from left: Alicia Anthoney, Emily Cotton and Chloe Drury

Louise offered her professional feedback to the group who are all studying the level three spa therapy diploma.

She also delivered a presentation about her role as regional ambassador for the Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT) which is a professional association for therapists in the UK.

The federation has thousands of members who offer a broad range of specialisms from sports and remedial therapies to complementary healthcare and holistic treatments.

Louise detailed her journey as a new mother to a baby boy with the condition called talipes – better known as club foot.

Using her massage therapy techniques she was able to stave off three additional operations on her son Max, which enabled him to walk more naturally.

She had just started an aromatherapy course, found an old method for club feet and massaging children with these disabilities.

She spoke to her aromatherapy tutor about it and after talking with her son’s consultant surgeon, she began the massage on him.

This was when she discovered the benefits of her holistic work, not just on Max and her love of therapies began.

Louise also works as a baby and infant massage instructor through her business called Body In Balance.

Student Alicia Anthoney said: “After offering Louise the detox wrap treatment, it was good to get feedback from an expert, and to get constructive criticism on our treatment routines.

“Also, to hear how she’s used her knowledge and qualifications in her career, has been an interesting look at the range of things we can do as therapists.”

Louise said: “It’s been wonderful to meet today’s spa diploma students and I thoroughly enjoyed my treatment.

“It’s one that you don’t have every day, so it was good to have the student therapists’ helpful and reassuring words throughout it.

“It was wonderful and their professionalism is shining through already.”

