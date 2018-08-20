Drivers 'could be fined for going just 1mph over the speed limit'

Drivers have been warned they could reportedly be fined for going just 1mph over the speed limit.

Police are said to be launching an official review into the 'buffer zone' which allows drivers an additional 10 per cent of the speed limit plus 2mph to the legal limit before they're punished.

However, according to the Mail on Sunday, the national roads policing chief is apparently in favour of scrapping it.

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham reportedly believes the existing protections send out to the wrong signal and could be contributing to the increasing amount of injuries on the roads.

In a report seen by the Mail on Sunday, he warned: "We need to change our messaging and ensure greater consistency of approach when dealing with those who exceed the speed limit.

"The existing speed enforcement guidance (in particular the now publicly stated 10 per cent plus 2mph allowance) could in fact be encouraging driving at these more dangerous higher speeds rather than the actual speed limits.

"If properly understood and applied, the guidance may provide forces with the necessary flexibility but over time its rigid application and understanding are often misunderstood, with an expectation that the 'norm' is 'it is OK to speed'."

If the buffer zone is abolished it could mean that drivers could be punished for going just 1mph over the limit.

However, many police leaders are reportedly against the proposals as they believe it would not be proportionate or achievable to enforce the rules.

Currently, most people caught speeding will be classed as committing a 'minor offence' and will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice of a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

Drivers can often dodge the points if they opt for a speed awareness course if it's their first offence or haven't attended a course within the last three years.

Sometimes, however, the punishment can be more severe and they could be prosecuted in court leading to a higher fine, more points on their licence or even a disqualification.

Police will usually only opt to prosecute if drivers are considered to be a 'serious offender' and have either severely exceeded the speed limit or have repeatedly committed the offence.