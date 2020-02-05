Driver cheats death after 10kg tow bar smashes through car windscreen near Worksop

A motorist cheated death after a 10kg tow bar smashed through his windscreen as he drove along near Worksop - leaving him with a horrific gaping wound in his skull.

Jonathan Loates, 30, was travelling along a 40mph stretch of road when the large piece of metal fell off another vehicle, burst through his window and sliced open his head.

Jonathan Loates suffered serious head injuries when his BMW was speared by a tow bar.

Incredibly, the recruitment consultant managed to pull over his BMW to the side of the road before collapsing to the ground on A619 near Worksop.

Another driver pulled over to help and put some clothing over the wound before ringing for an ambulance and staying with him until it arrived.

Jonathan was rushed to hospital where he required more than 100 stitches following the shocking incident, which happened at around 5.15pm on January 9.

Police say Jonathan is "lucky to be alive" and that his instinctive reaction to duck is what saved him from being decapitated.

Jonathan Loates will be scarred for the rest of his life.

Jonathan, who is now recovering at home in Blyth, said: "As I got to the brow of the hill I saw something in the road - I thought it was a bit of wood or some rubbish.

"I went to go round it to the left and the next thing I know there was a massive bang. I can't really remember what happened after that.

"I don't know if it knocked me out or I blacked out but the next thing I remember was getting out with my head pouring with blood.

"I'm lucky it didn't hit me straight in the head because it would have taken my head off. The scar is going to be visible for the rest of my life."

Jonathan suffered serious head injuries.

He was initially taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary following the collision but was later transferred to a specialist head injury unit in Rotherham.

Jonathan had been driving on the A619 Chesterfield Road, between Darfoulds nursery and before the island heading towards Worksop (A60) and officers are urging anyone with footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 642 of January 9, 2020.