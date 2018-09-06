Drive to improve railway stations is ready to take the next step forward

Since the North Notts & Lincs Community Rail Partnership (NNLCRP) commenced in February 2017, it has achieved much without the benefit of an officer or money, writes Barry Coward.

The part time community rail officer post has now been advertised and can be viewed at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/my-council/jobs/view-all-wldc-job-vacancies/

Applications must be received by Wednesday, September 12 as the NNLCRP has secured funding from two councils, two train operating companies and Gainsborough Rail and Bus users group that spawned NNLCRP.

The officer’s first priority will be to secure more funding so a five year strategy can be developed.

Already, the NNLCRP has focussed on the inadequacies of stations.

First to receive improvements was Worksop which has now been splendidly restored with the Great Central Railway colours, aided by a £100,000 grant from the Railway Heritage Trust.

The new train company, LNER, at Retford, is also being very positive about significant improvements there.

Meanwhile, in October, work is scheduled to start on a new platform two at Gainsborough Lea Road.

However, Gainsborough Central will have to wait a while before improvements take place on its infrastructure.

The new hourly service between Sheffield and Gainsborough Central was due to start in May this year .

But well known problems on the railway network prevented this service starting.

The NNLCRP hopes it will now commence next May instead.

Meanwhile, the partnership has asked Network Rail if they could paint the signal box in the same yellow and black colours as the Worksop East box.

The new community railway officer, whoever they are, is going to be busy.