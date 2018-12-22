Drink-drive arrest after young man and woman die in Lincoln crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a young man and woman have died following a crash in Lincoln in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A46 Lincoln Bypass at 12.50am after a Citroen C3 and a Ford Mondeo estate collided.

A man and a woman, both aged 19, travelling in the white Citroen C3, died at the scene.

The driver of the blue Ford Mondeo estate, a 26-year-old man, was later traced and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink-driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

The police investigation at the scene has been completed and the road is now re-open.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have traced the immediate family of the victims and broken this desperately sad news to them. Anyone who was on the bypass between the Carholme and Skellingthorpe roundabouts between about 12.30am and 12.50am this morning and saw either the white Citroen C3 or the blue Mondeo estate before the collision or saw the collision itself is asked to contact police on 101. "