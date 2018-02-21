Doncaster octogenarian’s royal appointment in recognition of phenomenal fundraising

Margaret Tarren, 84, better known as Mags, has lived in Arksey for 46 years and is a well-known figure in the community.

Mags has recently been invited to attend the Queen’s garden party this summer in recognition of her phenomenal fundraising work.

Mags, who has raised £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support alone, has fundraised for numerous local, national and international charities over the years. Never to be found without a book of raffle tickets, Mags jokes: “People see me and run.

“It all started when I was an Avon Lady over 20 years ago, I was asked to do a Macmillan Coffee Morning and raised over £117.

“I suppose I caught the bug from there and have enjoyed every minute of it.”

The royal invitation comes hot on the heels of an afternoon tea appointment with Ed Milliband MP in recognition of her charitable work last month, she said:

“It’s lovely to be recognised for my fundraising work; but I know none of this would’ve been possible without the support of my family, friends and the local community.

“It’s through their generosity that the money adds up so quickly.

“I want to thank everyone who’s ever supported me in Arksey and the surrounding areas, it’s not about the money it’s always been about helping other people.

Following Mags’ royal invitation, she’s been inundated with offers of hats, not to mention people bowing in the streets:

“When I found out I’d been invited to Buckingham Palace I was on cloud nine.

“I thought about my mum a lot; we were brought up in a house that loved the royals. My mum had a hard life and she would’ve been so proud.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting the palace with my daughter in the summer.”

Amy Hebdon, Macmillan Fundraising Manager for Doncaster has worked with Mags for years, she said: “Mags is one of a kind, her unique cheek and wit make her a natural fundraiser.

“We want to support everyone diagnosed with cancer and but we can’t do it without the amazing people who fundraise for us.

“Macmillan has many services in Doncaster to support people affected by cancer, without people like Mags they simply couldn’t exist.

“Macmillan would like to thank Mags for every single penny she’s raised, she has no idea who many people’s lives she has touched through her fundraising.”

