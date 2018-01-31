Doncaster groups to share £20 million of funding from the Co-op

Community groups in Doncaster are set to share a £20 million funding boost from the Co-op.

Following the announcement of the latest beneficiaries of the Co-op’s local community fund, 17 causes are set to benefit in the area, including Rossington Good Neighbours, SSAFA Doncaster and Thorne and Doncaster Housing for Young People, with each in line to receive several thousand pounds.

With 40 per cent of all charities surviving on an income of less than £10,000, the Co-op scheme will provide a considerable proportion of funding for many local good causes.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the Co-op’s membership website at www.coop.co.uk/membership

Paul Goodman, Area Manager for Co-op food stores, said: “As a community retailer we want to support the causes that matter most to Co-op members in Doncaster such as Doncaster Housing for Young People, so we would urge people to visit us online to choose who they would like to support, and then shop with us to ensure the good causes get the most out of the fund.

“Nationwide the local community fund is making a real difference to charities and good causes throughout the country. Since we launched the membership scheme in September 2016, 8,000 organisations have shared £20 million, and we are confident that this year we will raise a further £20 million to be shared amongst the latest 4,000 causes.”

ALL CAUSES

Friends of Mayflower School

Bawtry Methodist Church

Mayflower Sanctuary

Epworth Town Colts AFC

Pride of the Isle

Victoria Hall Hatfield

Clouds Community Counselling Service

Rossington Good Neighbours

Holmescarr Ark and Crafts Limited

SSAFA Doncaster and Thorne

Doncaster Housing for Young People

Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support

Trip Club

5th Woodlands Scout Group

Hampole & Skelbrooke Cricket Club

Askern Scout Group Minibus Fundraiser

Shakers Youth Cafe