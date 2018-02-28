Doncaster choir hitting the high notes for hospice

A Thorne choir has hit the high notes to raise £200 for Doncaster’s hospice.

The Thorne and District Male Voice Choir headed to Sainsbury’s supermarket, Thorne, for their final performance of 2017 to raise the cash – and handed it over to St John’s Hospice at Balby this week.

And the choir were surprised when Sainsbury’s staff came to join them for a couple of songs.

John Purdy, choir secretary, said: “The choir wanted the funds raised to go to the hospice as one of the choir members, Dave Cannon, saw his sister receive care here and last year the choir members also saw one of their friends use the hospice services.

“The hospice provides such an essential service not only to the person receiving the hospice care but family and friends receive support as well,” he said.

Chris Smith, of the hospice fund-raising team, said: “All of our staff want to thank the choir, Sainsbury’s staff and shoppers for this fantastic donation. Every penny will be spent on our patients’ needs.”

The hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).