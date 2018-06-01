Don’t miss Worksop Community Gospel Choir fundraising concert as group celebrate five year milestone

Worksop Community Gospel Choir are marking their five anniversary with a special fundraising concert- and it’s an event not to be missed.

The concert, at Worksop Priory Church next Saturday (June 9), is set to be a showstopper and will raise funds for the South Yorkshire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Over the last five years, WCGC has performed at a number of events and venues including, Worksop’s Got Talent, North Notts Business awards, the Worksop lights switch-on, nursing homes, church events, birthday celebrations, weddings, concerts, festivals and charity events.

The group will now bring their talent to the Priory, joined by various gospel artists that the choir has worked with over the last five years.

A number of people with different singing abilities, from various backgrounds in Worksop and surrounding areas will be taking part.

WCGC has become a family that has grown from strength to strength where members continually support each other in and outside of the choir.

Choir member Amanda Pennington is planning and delivering a short and very personal presentation about (MND) and the effects on sufferers and their families.

Her father was diagnosed with this devastatingly cruel disease two years ago.

Mike Battersby said: “Though this feels like a huge challenge for Amanda, she considers it an opportunity not only to fundraise for the charity but to raise awareness.

“By attending the concert and hearing her story, you will not only be supporting her aim and that of the MNDA but also that of the choir.

“An evening of sensational, uplifting and inspirational entertainment awaits you.”

The peformance starts at 7pm.

TICKET PRICES

£7 adults

£3.50 children

Kids under six go free

HOW TO BUY

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/worksop-community-gospel-choirs-5th-anniversary-fundraiser-for-the-wcgc-mnda-tickets-44322601093



FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact Richard: 07832222480