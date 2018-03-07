‘Disappointment’ as Burger King becomes latest firm to bow out from Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre

Burger King is the latest business to bow out from Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre in a move that has been called “disappointing” by shop bosses.

The fast food chain, which had been open for just over two years, pulled down the shutters on Sunday (March 4).

It’s the most recent blow for the Centre after The Body Shop and the Priory Fruit Shop announced they were closing up.

David Aunins, manager, has also left his post at the Centre.

A spokesman said: ‘Since taking over the franchise of The Priory Burger King last year, following the previous franchisee going into administration, the Karali Group have been in discussions about the ongoing occupation of the unit.

“Discussions have now come to an end, and we can confirm that the Burger King store ceased trading at the Priory on Sunday, March 4.

“We are disappointed by this news, and want to thank all of the staff for their service over the years.”

The Guardian have approached The Karali Group for comment.