Did you see fox hunting taking place?

A member of the public has reported to Lincolnshire Police that fox hunting took place in Glentworth on the afternoon of February 7.

It is believed that at around 3.15pm a fox was chased and killed by dogs.

A man who has not yet been identified, but is believed to have been part of the hunt, told the witness that the fox had not been killed.

Local officers attended but no arrests or seizures were made.

The police are urgently appealing for more information from residents to identify those responsible.

Wildlife crime officers are now making enquiries.

Anyone with information that would help with enquiries should call 101, quoting incident number 232 of Wednesday, February 7 or to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.