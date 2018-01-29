Diamond couples invited to enjoy afternoon tea with chairman of West Lindsey District Council

West Lindsey District Council are inviting couples celebrating 60 years of marriage to have afternoon tea and informal chat with the council’s chairman.

Coun Angela Lawrence is thrilled to be able to have the chance to invite couples celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary to the Guildhall.

She said: “To achieve 60 years of marriage is a phenomenal achievement.

“I welcome the opportunity to meet and speak to these couples and learn about their time spent together. Something worth celebrating.”

Afternoon tea will be provided to couples as part of the visit to celebrate the milestone achievement of their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

If you are celebrating 60 years of marriage, or know someone who has reached this milestone, contact the council to find out more information about the afternoon tea celebrations.

To book an afternoon tea contact Trudi Hayes, Civic Officer on 01427 676686 or email civic@west-lindsey.gov.uk.

For the latest news on West Lindsey District Council visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk or follow @WestLindseyDC on Twitter.