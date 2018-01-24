Destitute families on display in Doncaster

Destitute families living in Doncaster are the focus of a new exhibition which will go on display starting next week.

Relative Poverty is a body of work by photographer Les Monaghan and can be seen at Doncaster Minster.

A spokesman for the minster said: “Relative Poverty is an ongoing body of photographic work being created by Les Monaghan with destitute families in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

“Over 1.25 million people in the UK live in destitution yet they are not part of the national conversation.

“The stories in Relative Poverty address the imbalance of power.”

The devastating photographic work will be on display at Doncaster Minster in Doncaster town centre from Friday, February 9, to Friday, March 23, in the Forman Chapel.

Doncaster Minster is open to the public between 10.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday, and 11am-2pm Saturdays, and other times by arrangement.

On Thursday, February 22, at 6pm, Les Monaghan will talk about Relative Poverty and the issues it brings up, with a question and answer session and refreshments.

The spokesman added: “Be part of the conversation and, as the exhibition leaflet says...‘Please do not close your eyes’.”

See www.relativepoverty.org for more or contact Doncaster Minster on either 01302 323748 or email on office@doncasterminster.org.uk.