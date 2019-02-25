Denise, 62, in long-distance challenges for Alzheimer’s charities

Her elderly mother’s battle against dementia has inspired a Scotton woman to tackle four long-distance challenges inside as many months.

Grandmother Denise Aitken is 62, but she’s been fit, active and sporty all her life and has mapped out an ambitious programme to raise money for Alzheimer’s charities.

In April, she runs the London Marathon for the first time, hoping to complete the 26 miles inside five hours. In June, she is walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge with friend Shirley Hulley.

In July, Denise and 62-year-old husband, Robert, are cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats on a 13-day tour. And in August, the couple jump on their bikes again for the RideLondon road event over 100 miles.

Her 95-year-old mum, Cath, was diagnosed with dementia eight years ago and is living at the Holly Tree Lodge care home in Scotton. But Denise hopes her fundraising will help a campaign, called the Dementia Revolution, to find a cure for the disease.

“The only event I am concerned about is the London Marathon because I’ve never done much running,” said Denise, who spent seven years in the Army and is a member of the DW Sports Fitness gym in Gainsborough.

“But I am following a programme of training, and I like a challenge.”