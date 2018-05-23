Dementia-friendly pub The Tap Room opens doors at Worksop care home

Residents of the Ashley Care Centre in Worksop can enjoy a tipple or two and re-live happy times following the launch of a “dementia-friendly” pub.

Bassetlaw MP John Mann officially opened the Tap Room at the Sunnyside care home, which has specialised in dementia care for more than 30 years, on Saturday (May 19).

A new dementia friendly pub has opened at Ashley Care Centre in Worksop. Pictured are some of the residents and staff in the new pub.

The event was also attended by Rachel Bussey, head of Adult Nursing for Bassetlaw CCG and managing director Lee Patil along with families and staff.

Amit Patel, manager of the care home, said: “Lots of our residents had happy times in the local pub before they had dementia and we want to bring that back into their lives so they can relax and socialise as they used to.

“Three of our residents were publicans and they are excited about helping to run the place.”

Resident Walter Smith said: “It give us another place to forget about our disabilities and just enjoy ourselves. It’s great.”

A new dementia friendly pub has opened at Ashley Care Centre in Worksop. Pictured are Maureen and Frank Herrick.