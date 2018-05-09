Dedicated hospital staff recognised at awards ceremony

Staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) have been recognised for their hard work and dedication at the annual ULHT staff awards.

There were 12 award categories including awards for outstanding leader, unsung hero, research and innovation and great patient experience.

ULHT Chief Executive, Jan Sobieraj, said: “It’s been a tough year for the Trust and we’ve faced huge challenges, but our excellent staff are the reason we’ve managed to continue to provide good quality care to our patients and make improvements.”