Dedicated and caring hospital staff to be recognised at awards

The caring, compassion and dedication of hospital staff from across Lincolnshire will be recognised at an awards ceremony later this year.

Following an extensive longlisting and shortlisting process, the nominations for this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Staff Awards have now been whittled down to the final shortlist.

This year, the awards attracted a record number of nominations, which is 793 up from 690 last year, recognising the staff who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of Lincolnshire.

Now, all nominations have been considered and the shortlist for each award chosen.

In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been shortlisted for this year’s awards in 11 categories.

Everyone shortlisted will be invited to the awards evening, along with their nominator. The event will take place at the Epic Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Thursday, May 3.

ULHT Chief Executive, Jan Sobieraj, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.”