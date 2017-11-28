Dedicate a light in memory of someone special

St Barnabas is inviting the community to celebrate the life of someone special by dedicating a light on a Tree of Life.

This is part of the Hospice’s annual Light up a Life campaign, which will help the Hospice to support and care for patients living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their families and carers, at a difficult time of year.

Each of the Hospice buildings will house one of the special Trees of Life over the festive season including Gainsborough.

People are also invited to celebrate the life of their loved ones at one of nine Light up a Life events in November and December.

Each event will feature touching readings, music and a time for quiet reflection. Candles will also be lit in remembrance.

The Gainsborough event is taking place on Tuesday, December 5, at 6.30pm at the United Reformed Church in Gladstone Street, Gainsborough.

Each event is free to attend and open to everyone, regardless of faith. There is no need to book in advance.

If you would like to dedicate a light in memory of someone you will never forget, or for more information about the Light up a Life events visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/LUAL.

St Barnabas Hospice is a local independent charity and every year they support more than 9,000 people across Lincolnshire. They deliver free, high-quality, compassionate end-of-life care and support to terminally ill adults, their family and carers.

St Barnabas offers the patient and their family’s hospice care and support via specialist in-patient care, community ‘hospice at home’ service, day therapy and outpatient clinics, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and complementary therapy, welfare advice and support and bereavement support.