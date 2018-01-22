Declare your love on the big screen

The team at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough are encouraging shoppers to show their loved one how much they mean to them by declaring their love in a message to be displayed on the centre’s TV screen by the fountain area and the most romantic love message will be chosen by the judges to win a Valentine’s Day meal for two at Prezzo, Marshall’s Yard.

To submit your love letter you can either email it to charlotte.toplassl@marshallsyard.co.uk, post your message Facebook or send it to Centre Management, Engine House, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.