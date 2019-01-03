Date confirmed for the closure of Worksop’s M&S Food Hall

A date has now been confirmed for the closure of Worksop’s Marks and Spencer Food Hall.

It has been nearly years since it was announced that M&S would be closing its food store located in Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre.

And it has now been announced that the store will close its doors on Saturday, January 19.

Paula Varley, head of region for South Yorkshire and East Midlands, said: “The decision to close M&S Worksop was a difficult but necessary one.

“Ahead of the closure on January 19, we’d like to thank the community for the feedback they’ve given the team.

“We remain dedicated to serving customers at our other stores in the area, including M&S Crystal Peaks, as well as on M&S.com.”

When the store’s closure was originally announced the plan was to open a new store in Retford following Worksop’s closure however these plans were pulled towards the end of last year.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum, said: “The closure of M&S is a sad loss for both the town and the Priory Centre.

“We have also been made aware of the closure of Cash Generator and Greenwoods menswear, both on Bridge Street, over the Christmas period.

“But on a more positive note we welcome Boyes to Worksop and are pleased that Poundstretcher on Bridge Street have been able to remain open and ask the public once again to support local businesses.”

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It’s extremely disappointing that M&S will be leaving Worksop for the second time in its history, leaving behind redundancies and disappointed shoppers.

“The harsh reality is that shopping habits are changing and the way that M&S is reshaping its business by closing more than 100 high-street stores across the country in favour of growing online sales is simply responding to the demand of shoppers.

“The retail challenges that Worksop is facing are not unique and while the likes of M&S, Greenwoods and Crawshaws have shut their doors, we have seen stores like Boyes, Poundstretcher and a number of other independent retailers put their faith in our high street. I hope that the Priory Centre can move quickly to bring in another big name retailer to fill the void left by M&S.”