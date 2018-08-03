Dance students take centre stage for Gainsborough showcase

Students at a West Lindsey dance school have taken to the stage for their annual showcase and awards ceremony.

This year’s show by the pupils at Starstruck School of Dance was titled Rockin’ All Over the World and took place on Saturday, July 21.

The show also featured a presentation of awards.

The cast of more than 50 dancers, aged from three up to adult, performed show-stopping routines from around the world.

The event was held at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough and featured a presentation of awards for dancers’ achievements in their recent International Dance Teachers Association (IDTA) exam session.

The IDTA is a leading dance qualifications awarding body and membership association for professional dance teachers, which defines standards across the widest variety of dance forms, examining performance for both professionals and non-professionals of all ages and developing the skills of its members.

Principal Natalie Lunt said: “Our pupils worked extremely hard to put on a fantastic performance.

“I was very proud to see them all perform and to present them with their certificates and medals.”

The Starstruck School of Dance first opened in November 2014, and classes at the school include ballet, tap, jazz and street dance. They meet at Ingham Village Hall on The Green, Ingham.

New starters are welcome, and anyone interested in joining can contact the school principal by emailing info@starstrucklincs.co.uk. They can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StarstruckLincs.