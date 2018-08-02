Dad pays loving tribute after daughter’s death

A father has paid a loving tribute to his daughter after her partner was charged with her murder.

Officers found the body of 26-year-old Klarissa-Charlene Faith after being called to her home on Bracken Way, Harworth, on Monday, July 30, just before 7.45pm.

Klarissa-Charlene, who has a 21-month-old daughter, was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

David Pain, her father, said tonight: “My daughter has over the last 18 months triumphed over adversity, dealing with the death of her mother, acting as executor of the estate, while simultaneously taking on the role of mother herself for the first time.

“I am incredibly proud of the young woman she had become.

“The hug I received from her the day before her death will stay with me forever and she will be loved and missed by all her remaining family.”

Stuart Hall, 47, Klarissa-Charlene’s partner, of Bracken Way, has been charged with her murder.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today when the case was adjourned for a further hearing in October.

Hall was remanded in custody.