Cut above the rest- selfless Worksop boy shears off golden locks for Little Princess Trust

A selfless schoolboy from Worksop has been praised for shearing off his golden curls in aid of The Little Princess Trust, raising more than £160 for the charity.

Four-year-old Cruz Denbigh wanted to help children with cancer by cutting off his shoulder-length locks, which will be made into a wig for a child who has lost their hair due to the disease. The caring Norbridge Academy pupil also raised an impressive £166 through sponsorship which he presented to the The Little Princess Trust on Friday.

Four year old fundraiser Cruz Denbigh with parents Carla Pendleton and Liam Lawrence

Mum Carla Pendleton, who has eight children, said: “From being a baby, Cruz had lovely long hair.

“I think we’d only ever had it cut once. But recently he had wanted short hair so he could gel it like the other boys.

“It was then that I sat him down and told him about The Little Princess Trust, which I’d already heard about and was inspired by.

“I said- you could give your hair to a little boy or girl who doesn’t have any hair because they’re poorly.

“All at once his mind was made up. He knew that’s what he wanted to do and I was really proud of him for that.”

It was Carla who cut off the first 12 inches of Cruz’s hair as he sat in the chair at Hair By Charlotte, a salon based on Potter Street.

She said: “Charlotte put his hair in a bobble and said, would you like to cut it? My hands were shaking- all that lovely hair gone. I could have sobbed!

“But it’s for such a good cause and Cruz was really pleased with his new hairstyle. It looks great.

“I think if Cruz had his own way it would have all come off. He said, I want to donate it all, mummy.

“I asked Charlotte how much I owed her and she asked me to just add the money to Cruz’s donation pot, which was really kind of her. Cruz raised £166 altogether.”

Anyone wanted to make a donation to The Little Princes Trust on Cruz’s behalf can do so by visiting: http://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/donate-money or calling 01432 352359.