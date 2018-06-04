Cubs and Beavers supporting Christian Aid in Gainsborough

Members of Gainsborough & District Scouts helped volunteers from All Saints Church in Gainsborough to distribute Christian Aid envelopes to every household in Gainsborough and Morton as part of the recent Christian Aid week .

Community service is at the heart of scouting and this provided an opportunity to reach out to the whole community.

The district’s explorer unit delivered envelopes in the centre of the town, while members of 3rd Gainsborough Cubs dropped them off in the Whiteswood Lane area of town.

Members of 1st Gainsborough Beavers at Morton helped with the delivery in the village.

Jonathan Swatton, group scout leader in Gainsborough, joked: “Beavers are just what you need for the low letterboxes!”