Cross-county fire crews tackle blaze at disused Gainsborough pub

Fire crews from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire successfully combined to tackle a blaze in Ropery Road, Gainsborough, last night.

Around 15 firefighters from Gainsborough, Misterton and Saxilby were called to the scene as flames tore through a disused pub just after 5pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was severe fire damage to 100 per cent of the bar area and furniture, moderate fire damage to 100 per cent of adjacent rooms used as a lounge and games room, and smoke damage to the remainder of the property.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and 2 thermal imaging cameras to extinguish.”

Investigators have since been at the scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.