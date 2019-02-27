Criticised care home is sold to new owners

A care home in Gainsborough that was criticised at its last official inspection has been sold to new owners.

Ferndene, on Park Springs Road, was given a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ when inspected by the Care Quality Commission towards the end of last year.

But the home, formerly under the ownership of Mariposa Care Ltd, has now been bought by Monarch Healthcare, an established care group.

Monarch adds Ferndene to its portfolio of 11 homes across the Midlands, all offering nursing and residential care.

The Gainsborough home was purpose built in 2010 and is registered for 48 residents, offering accommodation for nursing, dementia and residential care.

The two-floor building comprises 48 single bedrooms, all en suite, five lounges and a hair salon. There is also a large car park at the front of the property and a garden area at the back.

The sale was managed by specialist business property adviser, Christie and Co, based in London but with offices across the country.

Julie Kitson, director at Christie and Co’s Newcastle office, handled the transaction. She said: “It was a pleasure to assist Monarch Healthcare in their purchase.

“The sale confirms the buoyant market, and confirms there are plenty of buyers looking to acquire.

“The deal had a short timescale to work towards but a good team of lawyers on each side made the job possible.”

Hiten Shanghavi, director of Monarch Healthcare, said: “I would like to thank Christie and Co for all the support and advice during the whole process.”