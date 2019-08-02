Worksop drug user's plea for help

A Worksop man who was found with mamba on three seperate occasions in the town centre has asked magistrates for help, a court heard.

Andrew Cooper was found with the drug on Queen Street, on April 4, after he had been seen acting suspiciously.

On June 12, at 11am, a police officer grabbed hold of Cooper's bike after he failed to stop and he was again found with the drug, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He told the officer that he paid £5 for 2 gramms.

And on June 21, at 10am, he was again found in possession of a small amount of the drug.

He was last in court in November 2018, for threatening behaviour, and was last convicted of drug possession in 2017.

Cooper, who was not represented, asked the court for help and said: "I am using £5 per day of mamba again."

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said Cooper is struggling with drug dependency, and is on a 65 mls methadone dose, but has been "topping up" with illegal drugs as well.

"At this stage I don't think the offences would warrant a drug rehabilitation programme," she said.

Cooper, 40, of Furnival Street, Manton, admitted three counts of possession when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received a 12 month community order, with ten rehabilitation activity days.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge, which will be deducted from his benefits.

