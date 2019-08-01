Worksop drink driver was on mercy mission

A Worksop man was banned after he drove drunk on a mercy errand to his sister who had threatened suicide, a court heard.

Gavin Williams' Vauxhall Astra was seen swerving across the white line while speeding on the A57, and police pulled it over in the McDonald's car park, in the early hours of July 1.

A test revealed he had 90 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Williams, a driver, would lose his job as a result of the ban.

He said it was "morally, a very good decision" and "practically, a very bad decision" as Williams was driving to see his sister, who had threatened to throw herself from a bridge.

"His first thought was for her, but I am afraid he exercised judgment that put other road users at risk," he said.

Williams, 29, of Grafton Street, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 22 months, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 167 days if he completes it by October 2020.

He was fined £330, with £85 costs and a £33 government surcharge.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court click here.