Worksop boozer called cops after dismantling stalls

A boozy Worksop man who dismantled market stalls in the town centre was also found with drugs, a court heard.

Shane Lambie initially ignored police officers when they found him sitting on a stall, in the early hours of September 27, but then began shouting and swearing at them.

When they asked him about the damage, he said: "What f****** damage? I called you." said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He was arrested and a small amount of cannabis in a silver foil package was found on him.

Lambie, who represented himself, told magistrates: "I can't remember much because I had an injury. If that's what happened then I am sorry."

Lambie, 38, of WInnifred Street, Rhodesia, admitted possession of the Class B drug and being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge and £85 costs.

