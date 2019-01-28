Woman jailed after judge says she has run out of chances

A Gainsborough woman who was given repeated chances to complete a probation order has been jailed after appearing back in court just weeks after a judge gave her a final chance.

Amanda Latham was originally given a suspended jail sentence after admitting possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

Lincoln Crown Court was told that Latham was arrested back in 2017 after 43 bags of Mamba, packaged into £10 deals, were found during a police raid on her then Portland Terrace home in Gainsborough.

Edna Leonard, prosecuting, said Latham was also given a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days, but failed to turn up for appointments.

Miss Leonard said Latham had previously been given three further chances by the court and in November last year was told that if she missed any further appointments then she would be jailed.

But she missed a further three appointments and has only completed six of the 35 days of her rehabilitation activity requirement.

Latham, 29, of no fixed address, admitted breaching the court order.

Leanne Summers, in mitigation, said in the last week Latham had moved out of the area and had been receiving support from her brother’s partner.

“She has been attending every appointment and she has been clean of drugs for the last seven days which, for her, is an achievement,” she said.

“She is a vulnerable individual with various difficulties but she is trying her best now to engage. It is a huge step that she now has the support of her brother and her brother’s girlfriend. Before that she was living on the streets of Lincoln.”

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, jailed Latham for six months, telling her: “I am entirely satisfied that your brother’s girlfriend has done everything she could to help you.

“Unhappily it is too late. You have treated this court order with distain. Every opportunity you have had you have thrown back in the face of the court.”