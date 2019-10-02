Watches valued at £17,000 stolen from Gainsborough jewellers

Police are appealing for information after four watches worth £17,000 were stolen from a Gainsborough jewellers.

The watches were taken from the main window display at Stanley Hunt Jewellers after the offender pushed a member of staff to gain access.

The stolen items are:

A ladies Cartier Tank Francais, valued at £2,750

A ladies Rolex Yacht Master, valued at £4,150

A gents Bi-Colour Rolex Oyster with a fluted bezel and a jubilee bracelet, valued at £5,950.

A ladies Bi-Colour Rolex with a mother of pearl face and a jubilee bracelet, valued at £3,850.

Police have released pictures of the watches, as well as an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft, which occurred at around 2.30pm on Monday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for help to idenitfy the man in the image who we believe may have information that can help our enquiries.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who has information relating to the stolen watches or the burglary itself.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and believes they may have seen or heard something that could help the officer in the case with thier investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact police, quoting the reference 236/30, by calling 101 or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.