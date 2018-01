Police are warning Gainsborough vehicle owners to be vigilant following a spate of van thefts.

An increase in the number of vans being stolen, predominantly Ford Transits, has been recorded over recent months, Lincolnshire Police has said.

PCSO Matthew Eglinton said: “These vehicles are having the engines removed in remote locations and then set on fire.

"Please be vigilant when leaving your van overnight and report any suspicious activity through 101.”