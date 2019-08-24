Wanted offender is brought to justice after Nottinghamshire police tracked him down to Portugal

A wanted offender who was tracked down to Portugal by Nottinghamshire police has been jailed for five years for a firearm offence.

Ben Harwood, 29, of Saville Street, in Blidworth, was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court, on August 19, of possessing a handgun, possessing a bladed article and for possessing class A drug cocaine.

Pictured is Ben Harwood, 29, of of Saville Street, in Blidworth, who has been jailed for five years after he was found guilty of possessing a gun, a bladed article and drugs.

Police were originally called to Ravensdale Lane, in Mansfield, on May 30, 2017, following reports of a man making threats and producing a machete from his shorts.

Harwood was arrested in possession of the bladed article and a search of his house recovered a handgun hidden under the floorboards in the bathroom, according to police.

Harwood was also arrested for possessing this weapon and also for possessing a quantity of class A drugs.

He was released under investigation but he fled to Portugal, according to police.

Pictured is Nottingham Crown Court.

Police stated that a European arrest warrant was issued and in February 2019 he was arrested and brought back to Nottinghamshire to face justice.

Nottinghamshire police confirmed Harwood was sentenced for five years for the firearms offence, six months for the bladed article and two months for the drugs with each sentence to be served concurrently.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart said: “We are pleased with the result this week and to have Harwood behind bars.

“The sentencing result shows that the force will continue to pursue offenders for serious offences, wherever they may be, especially when weapons are involved.”