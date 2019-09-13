Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman from care home near Gainsborough

Lincolnshire Police are urgently seeking assistance in finding a missing 82-year-old woman.

Julia O’Loghlen went missing from a care centre in Marton Road, Willingham by Stow yesterday (Thursday, September 12).

Julia and Poppy

The police are extremely concerned for this lady as she has dementia and has missed taking her medication. This could cause her to lose consciousness.

Julia is believed to have been heading towards Gainsborough at around 10am yesterday on her mobility scooter.

She has her dog Poppy with her.

Please report any information urgently via 101 with incident reference number 407 of September 12.