Police want to trace two people who may have information about two thefts in Gainsborough.

At 1.30pm on Wednesday, June 12, a large amount of No 7 cosmetics were stolen from the Boots store, in the Market Place.

Later that day, at just after 4pm, two packs of nappies and three tins of baby milk were stolen from the same store.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 320 of June 12.