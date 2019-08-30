Tributes to 'kind and caring' Gainsborough dad who died in motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to Gainsborough dad who died in a motorbike crash near Market Rasen.

Tony Scabro, 36, was involved in a collision between two motorbikes on the B1225 at Stone Farm, Thoresway on August 17.

Sadly, he and another motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from Hull, were pronounced dead at the scene.

His partner Lauren Scaife and family paid tribute to him: "Words cannot begin to explain how much we are all going to miss Tony and I don’t know what we will do without him he was a massive presence in all our lives.

"Tony was from a big family and has two daughters who he loved very much. He was a real family man and was at his happiest spending time with Lauren and his daughters.

"Tony had a great sense of humour and always made light of everything. He was a kind and caring man who would always do anything for anyone. Tony had a passion for anything with an engine and enjoyed tinkering in his garage with friends. "

