Tommy Robinson charged with assault after 'altercation' at Center Parcs swimming pool

Tommy Robinson has been charged with assault after an altercation at a Center Parcs swimming pool.

He was arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been charged following an incident at the holiday firm’s Woburn Forest site after another guest sustained facial injuries.

Tommy Robinson.

Police confirmed that they arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene, while the injured man received first aid.

Bedfordshire Police said the arrested man had been bailed until 2 April to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court.

The ex-English Defence League leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has released a video saying he had been arrested.

Center Parcs and police confirmed that officers had been called to the site at around 1.10pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, twenty people have been charged after violence broke out during a Tommy Robinson campaign event in Oldham in May 2019.

The 18 men and two 16-year-old boys are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court charged with violent disorder.