This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Nottinghamshire this week

Mobile speed cameras will be in operation in a number of locations across Nottinghamshire this week.

•A60 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield

•Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall

•Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield

•B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby

•B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts

•A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton

•A60 Carlton Road, Worksop

•A617, Kirklington

•Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford

•A60, Spion Kop, Notts

• A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham

•A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham

•A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham

•A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham

•Beechdale Rd/Hollington Rd/Wigman Rd, Nottingham

•Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham

•Coppice Road, Arnold

•B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton

•A612 Burton Joyce, Notts

•Clifton Road, Ruddington



Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis during the week, as the partnership reacts to recent complaints about speeding or sites that have been identified as emerging locations for road casualties.