Third man arrested as part of Gainsborough murder investigation

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man in Gainsborough.

Jordan O'Brien, 25, died after an incident at a property on Scampton Way on March 27.

A 27-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on March 28 in connection with the incident remains on police bail pending further enquiries.

Kieron Walker, 22, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, was charged with murder and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place and appeared in court on April 3.

Following his appearances at both Lincoln Magistrates' Court and Lincoln Crown Court, he was remanded in custody.