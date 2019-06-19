These are the Gainsborough people who have been in court this week

Here are the latest cases from Lincoln and Boston Magistrates Court.

Motoring
Thonga Banda, 27, of Northolme View, Gainsborough: drove a car with no insurance. Fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Lincoln and Boston Magistrates Court.

Paul Edis, 51, of Summergangs Lane, Gainsborough: drove a car without insurance. He was fined £660 and must pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Luke Howell, 24, of St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough: drove a car with no insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Benjamin Chadwick, 25, of Burns Street, Gainsborough: drove without insurance and without the correct driving licence. He also drove without due care and attention. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jamie George, 29, of Eliot Close, Gainsborough: drove a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Simon Hedison, 41, of Trent Street, Gainsborough: drove a vehicle exceeding a 40mph speed limit. Recorded speed was 46mph. Fined £220, £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Constantin Clobotaru, 38, of Richmond Road, Gainsborough: failed to give the identification of a driver who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty Ireland, 33, of Johnson Drive, Scotter: drove a vehicle exceeding 30mph speed limit. Recorded speed was 35mph. Fined £220, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.
Guy Jesney, 26, of Burton Street, Gainsborough: drove a car without due care and attention. Fined £120, £30 surcharge and £200 costs.

Theft
Robert Field, 36, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough: stole laundry products to the value of £15 from Boyes in Gainsborough. Fined £80, £15 in compensation and £30 surcharge.

