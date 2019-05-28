These are the Gainsborough people who have been in court this week

Here are the latest cases from Lincoln and Boston Magistrates Court.

MISCELLANEOUS

Lincoln and Boston Magistrates Court

Karma Johnson, aged 26, of Sturgate Walk, Gainsborough: threw or dropped litter, namely smoking litter and left it in Lincoln. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Michaela Holland, 26, of Heron Drive, Gainsborough: dropped smoking litter. She was fined £220, a £30 surcharge and costs of £150.

Jady Wilson, 31, of Haltham Green, Gainsborough: dropped smoking litter. She was fined £220 and must pay a £30 surcharge and £150 in costs.

BREACH

Kenneth Boswell, 40, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough: failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from jail. He was fined £40.

VIOLENCE

Diane Hartley, 60, of Melrose Road, Gainsborough: assaulted a man by beating him. She has been conditionally discharged for 12 months and must pay a £50 fine, £20 surcharge and £45 costs.

MOTORING

Leah Francis, 24, of Frampton Terrace, Gainsborough: drove a car without insurance or the correct licence. She was fined £660, must pay a £66 surcharge and £85 in costs. Her licence was endorsed with eight points.

Jamie George, 29, of Elliot Close, Gainsborough: drove a vehicle on the A15 exceeding the 50mph speed limit. He was fined £220 and must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was also endorsed with three points.

Liam Berridge, 27, of Beaufort Street, Gainsborough: had exposed ply or cord on a tyre on a car he was driving. He was fined £220 and must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs. His licence was endorsed with three points.

THEFT

Kieren Russell, 28, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough: stole a spanner set to the value of £50 from Halfords in Gainsborough. He also stole a My Little Pony set to the value of £21 from Tesco in Gainsborough. He also stole two Katy Perry gift sets to the value of £17 and £20 worth of products from Boyes Gainsborough. He also stole a coat from Peacocks in Gainsborough to the value of £40 and a tyre worth £80 from Dexel in Gainsborough. He also stole a power drill to the value of £90 belonging to B&Q in Gainsborough and a BMX from a woman. He stole storage boxes to the value of £80 from Tesco in Gainsborough. He also used threatening behaviour or language towards a woman. He has been committed to prison for six months, suspended for two years, and must pay £473.99 in compensation.

Fraser Smith, 38, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough: entered Highfield House, Summer Hill, as a trespasser and stole stained glass. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement and drug rehabilitation requirement. He must also pay an £85 surcharge.

Matthew Kelly, 45, of Aisby Court, Gainsborough: entered Highfield House, Summer Hill, as a trespasser and stole stained glass. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement. He must pay an £84.95 surcharge.