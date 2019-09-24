Severe force used to inflict injuries on Gainsborough man, murder trial hears

Severe force was used to inflict injuries on a Gainsborough man alleged to have been murdered outside his mother's home in the town, a jury heard.

Pathologist Dr Michael Biggs, giving evidence at the start of the second week of the trial of Kieron Walker, told the jury at Lincoln Crown Court that Jordan O'Brien died as a result of multi-organ failure after being attacked on the evening of March 27 this year.

Jordan O'Brien

Dr Biggs said that Mr O'Brien, 25, suffered such damage to his right leg that surgeons amputated it just above the knee.

He said the wound to the right leg was nine centimetres at its deepest point and the fibia bone in his leg had been fractured.

A second injury to Mr O'Brien's left leg caused a gaping wound and chipped off part of his thigh bone.

When asked to describe how much force was used he told the jury: "If a bone has been cut that is force at the severe end of the subjective scale."

Kieron Walker, described by the prosecution as a drug dealer, is alleged to have carried out the fatal machete attack as part of an ongoing feud over a drugs debt.

Walker, 23, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, denies the murder of Jordan O’Brien.

The trial continues.