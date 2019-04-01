Second man arrested in connection with Gainsborough assault which left young man in hospital

A second man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Gainsborough which left a young man in hospital.

Police were called to Scampton Way, Gainsborough, just before 10.45pm on March 27 where a man in his 20s had serious injuries as a result of an assault and he was taken to hospital.

The next day, armed officers attended an address in Ropery Road, Gainsborough and a 21-year-old man was arrested. He has since been released on police bail pending enquiries.

And yesterday, a second man, aged 22, was arrested in connection with the assault.

If you have any information, call police on 101 quoting incident reference number 436 of 27 March or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.