Saxilby man sent woman picture he had taken in her bedroom without her knowledge

A Saxilby man has admitted causing a woman distress by sending her an image which he had taken in her bedroom.

Craig Jones, 27, messaged the woman with a screenshot from a 45 second video which he had taken without her knowledge a year earlier, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said the woman was unaware Jones had taken the image of her in the bedroom.

In a victim impact statement, which was read out in court, the woman said she was "greatly upset" by the image.

The woman said she was also upset by messages from Jones which she found "quite menacing."

During police interview Jones admitted he did not have verbal permission from the woman when he took the image in the Autumn of 2018 - but Jones added he thought her permission was implied.

The court heard Jones now realised his behaviour was wrong and had caused the woman distress, and he would welcome help from the probation service.

Jones, of Meadow Rise, pleaded guilty to a single charge of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

Passing sentence Judge Judge Pini QC told Jones the image he sent was "grossly offensive."

Judge Pini added: "It is clear that it caused her great distress."

Jones was sentenced to a two year community order which includes 30 rehabilitation days and must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order which prevents him from having any contact with the woman for seven years.