Rogue landlord ordered Gainsborough tenants out inside an hour

Stunned tenants in Gainsborough were ordered to move out of their homes inside an hour by a rogue landlord.

Ragoopathy Naidu, 64, also demanded huge late-payment fees and included misleading terms in the contracts of tenants.

But now he has been brought to book after appearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Naidu, of Monks Road, Lincoln, was prosecuted and found guilty of unlawful harassment and pursuing misleading and aggressive practices.

The charges were brought by Lincolnshire Trading Standards and West Lindsey District Council.

Tara Carter, senior trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Telling tenants to move out in an hour was just one of Mr Naidu’s actions.

“He also used the terms of his tenancy agreement to intimidate tenants and take additional money from them.

“The requirement not to engage in unfair trading practices applies to all landlords. They have a duty of care towards their tenants, and those who choose to ignore this can expect to face legal action.”

Andy Gray, of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Tenants have the right to peaceful enjoyment of their homes without unlawful and persistent interference from their landlord.”

Naidu will be sentenced by the court in January.