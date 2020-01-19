Rise in Christmas drink drivers in Nottinghamshire this year

A total of 179 people were arrested during a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug drivers in Nottinghamshire.

Of the 179 arrests in Nottinghamshire, between 1 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 inclusive, 147 related to drink driving, 30 to drug driving and two to drink and drug driving.

Woman is breathalysed.

The total arrests figure is a slight increase on the previous Nottinghamshire Police Christmas Drink and Drug Drive Campaign (1 December 2018 to 1 January 2019) which resulted in 170 arrests (144 drink drive/23 drug drive and three drink and drug drive).

Of the drivers arrested during this year’s campaign, 115 were charged to court, 49 were released under investigation and 15 were released with no further action.

Eleven of the drivers arrested provided evidential specimens which were over three times the legal drink drive limit (35ugs). The highest of these specimens was 155 ugs.

Inspector Simon Allen, of Nottinghamshire Police's Operational Support, said: "It’s very disappointing that people were prepared to get behind the wheel on Nottinghamshire’s roads during the campaign period while under the influence of drink or drugs.

"If you know or suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, try to discourage them but if they won’t listen to you ring us and report them.

"Call us on 101 or 999 if there's an immediate threat to life or property. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."