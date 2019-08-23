Retford woman faces trial for threatening shop worker

A Retford woman will stand trial for threatening a shop worker, a court heard.

Jade Wilson, 29, of Farfield, admitted stealing £72 of spirits from Morrisons, on April 6, three bottles of gin worth £93 from Wine Rack, on April 12, and £60 of groceries from Aldi, on April 14, as well as failing to attend a drug test, on June 13, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

But she denied the allegation of threatening behaviour.

She was granted bail on condition she lives at home and doesn't go into WIne Rack in Retford, until the trial on November 4.

